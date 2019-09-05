Happy Teacher's Day 2019: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about his teachers on the occasion of teachers day, blaming them for not making him a good student and a good human being. Check out the full story.

On this special day for all the teachers and gurus, everyone is talking to their social media to express their gratitude and thank all the inspiring teachers who have at least come ones in everyone’s life. There are messages, quotes, wishes and thankful notes floating on the internet on the occasion of Teachers Day. However, Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma seems to have an exceptional experience and relation with his teachers and have some other purpose to this day.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter to express that all his teachers throughout his life had failed to turn him into an excellent student and a good human being. That’s something odd, but to justify further, he added that his teachers were bad and it was the job of good teachers to turn a bad student into a good one.

All my teachers miserably failed in making me a good student and a good human being .So I don’t know what to say about TEACHER’S DAY😡 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2019

Even if I was a bad student,isn’t it the job of good teachers to make a bad student into a good student ? ..Since they failed, hence proved that they were bad teachers 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2019

He did not end here, with the last tweet, he questioned whether teachers celebrate the occasion of teacher’s day by enjoying teacher’s whiskey, that was really a bizarre tweet. It’s not just that Varma is targeting only the teaching profession. If we go a little back, do you remember that video which he shared on Twitter, regarding triple riding on a bike and questioned, where was all the police?

Do Teachers celebrate TEACHER’S DAY by drinking TEACHER’S WHISKY? ..just asking! pic.twitter.com/n5C5qSejow — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2019

Ram Gopal Varma was recently in talks after actor Sherlyn Chopra reported him for sending her filthy messages. Talking more on the incident, she said that after she approached him for a work-related task with her portfolio, the director sent her the script with only sex scenes involved in it. She also said that when she asked him for the details of the project, he said that the film will be made for the adult market and she will get the advantage and fame, giving an example of Sunny Leone.

