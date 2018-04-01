Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao also play key roles. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has given his verdict on Twitter. The actor has hailed the Irrfan Khan film and said that he is way too happy to see the creativity of the entire team.

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his happiness after watching the much-anticipated film and wrote, “Saw a delightful film today .. “BLACKMAIL” ..http://youtu.be/TDF1qdUtbzw .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! The film has been helmed by Abhinay Deo and is slated to release on April 6 this year.

T 2760 – Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..

Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

Irrfan, who was recently diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour, is out of the country for his treatment. Abhinay, who met Irrfan, said the Hindi Medium actor wanted the film to release on April 6, as per the schedule. “The promotions, songs are on and he has seen it all and he is very happy the way things are going,” said Abhinay. The director is hopeful that Irrfan will watch the film with the team again. Blackmail is a dark-comedy directed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo and will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

