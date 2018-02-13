February is the month of love and Valentine's Day, which is around the corner is the day of romance. On this romantic occasion, one should make their loved ones feel even more special by making them listen to some soulful tracks from the most romantic Bollywood movies.

This Valentine’s Day, here are the top six songs which should be on your playlist to make this special day even more romantic

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and all the lovebirds are busy planning a romantic date with their loved ones. Besides going out for romantic dinners, parties and long drives, some couples also opt to stick to the television sets and watch a romantic movie and listen to romantic Bollywood tracks which make them fall in love with each other all over again. Also, Bollywood’s romantic tracks are the best way to express your love for someone special. The lyrics of the songs may say what you couldn’t. Bollywood is known to produce one of the finest romantic films of all times.

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh are actors who literally show you what romance is and how is it done. Most of all, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is called the King of Romance, has given us some soulful music from his romantic films which remain classics. So when you have to express your love, apologise to your partner or make them fall in love with you all over again—Bollywood has got all the songs for you. So this Valentine’s Day, here are the top six songs which should be on your playlist to make this special day even more romantic—

Jab We Met: Tum Se Hi

Kal Ho Na Ho: Kuch Toh Hua Hai, Kuch Ho Gaya Hai

Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Saans Mein Teri Saans Mili Toh Mujhe Saans Aayi

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai: Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein Baat Ban Gayi

Gangster: Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai Subah Hai Tu Hi Din Hai Mera

Life In A Metro: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si