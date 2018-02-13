This romantic week, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, lets have a look at some romantic Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mohabbatein, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and their best romantic scenes which will teach us the old school and new age romance when love is in the air.

It’s that time of the year when love is in the air and romance occupies the mind and the picture of your loved one in the heart. February is called the month of love as it is in February when all the lovebirds spend quality time with each other, gift each other cute gifts and for the single ones, it’s the best time to confess your love for someone. Starting from Rose Day, there is Hug Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day and finally the day of romance—Valentine’s Day.

Bollywood movies are a complete package of both old school and new age romance. The King of Romance—Shah Rukh Khan – with his movies has taught us how to love, how to sing and how to dance and most of all, how to express our love. Bollywood is known for romantic films and most of all for the heartfelt, soulful romantic scenes in the films. There are romantic songs from Bollywood movies which would instantly make you miss your partner and if you’re single, you would want to fall in love—truly madly deeply. Here are top six most romantic scenes from Bollywood which will make you want to fall in love all over again this Valentine’s Day—

Kal Ho Naa Ho: When Saif Ali Khan proposes Preity Zinta in the most romantic manner

Mohabbatein: Uday Chopra’s innocent confession to Shamita Shetty

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s evergreen romantic dance in the rain at the summer camp in Shimla

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: When Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are trekking in the mountains, and Ranbir tells Deepika that he has not seen anyone like her

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein: When R Madhavan takes out Dia Mirza on a romantic date which goes wrong but ends up beautifully

Jab Tak Hai Jaan: When Anushka Sharma gets Katrina Kaif in the hospital to meet Shah Rukh Khan so that he can recall his memory