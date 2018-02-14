Valentine's Day is here and the partners across the globe are busy celebrating the spirit of love. In a recent post shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram account, a beautiful black and white picture is making her fans go crazy. With a perfect snowy background, the picture is taken from the back and it seems like Sonam and her rumoured boyfriend Anand are walking holding hands with the love they have for each other in their hearts.

The whole world is swaying on the beat of love and these imaginary cupids are floating in the air. While these cupids are busy hitting the people with their love shots, some of the Bollywood stars also seem to be on their target. In a recent post shared by Sonam Kapoor through her Twitter account, she poured out her feelings for love. In the black and white picture, Sonam Kapoor seems to be holding Anand Ahuja’s hand. With a picturesque background, the picture will surely make you go aww. Since the picture is taken in a way, that you can not guess that whether it is Sonam and Anand but it surely depicts the love both of them share with each other.

Sharing the lovely picture on her Instagram account, Sonam Kapoor poured her heart out in the caption that reads: ” “Conquer the devils with a little thing called love.” Bob Marley Happy Valentine’s Day! Everyone deserves to love and be loved! 👨‍❤️‍👨💏👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 🌈. ” The fans of the 32-year-old actress are taking the picture as the confirmation of her love with Anand Ahuja. Fans started pouring the comment section with their love and wish for the couple. Digging deeper into the comments, we found a sweet comment from Anand Ahuja which reads: ” There’s love and there’s fear. You can’t have one when you have the second. I’ll never have fear again because of you.” This sweet little conversation of them will literally make you admire their love.

Meanwhile, late at night, Sonam Kapoor received a beautiful gift from Anand. She shared it through her Instagram story and wrote: “Dear Anand Ahuja, I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”. Well, their love story has actually made us go frenzy and the beautiful black and white picture is a perfect example. Recently, there were rumours about their marriage which were brushed off by Sonam Kapoor. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is busy celebrating the success of PadMan which has been declared as a super hit on Box Office.