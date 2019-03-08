Happy Women's Day 2019: There is no denying to the fact that no other day could have been even better than today to celebrate women's day as we are all set to kick-start the weekend. Here we have suggested a couple of movies that will make your Friday night a bit better if you haven't planned anything else

It is March 8, 2019, and it is the day when people from across the world come together to celebrate International Women’s Day. The day which celebrates women, their achievements and everything about them. There is no denying to the fact that no other day could have been even better than today to celebrate women’s day as we are all set to kick-start the weekend. On the eve of Women’s Day, let’s free ourselves from the mundane affairs of life and indulge in “youthful frivolities”. The world has changed as women from all aspects of life have proved their mettle in different spheres. So long live the Girl Power, long live womanhood.

Now, you have a reason to celebrate and party hard. Well, we would definitely have loved suggesting where and how to party, however, here we have suggested a couple of movies that will make your Friday night a bit better if you haven’t planned anything else. C’mon what else could be better than a movie?

Queen

If you haven’t already watched the film, watch it immediately. If you have watched it, then watch it immediately. The film perfectly defines what most women in our country are missing out. The film demonstrates that every single woman is capable of doing anything and everything on their own. Be it going on a honeymoon to Paris all alone.

Dangal

If you are planning to pursue a not so contemporary career then the film is a piece of motivation. Women are still supposed to pursue some contemporary professions, however, that is not the case anymore. Watch the film, and get a reboot!

Parched

The film portrays the condition of women in rural areas. The film proves that even the villages are now witnessing empowered women. They are aware of thier choices, their strengths and even their weakness too. The film proved that women are slowly rising above the boundaries of society.

Angry Indian Goddesses

A film that fights back a patriarchal society and unshakable set of beliefs. The film shows how society still feels uneasy to accept free women. It also empowers women in a way that if they decide to come for themselves nothing actually can stop them.

Raazi

A film that proved that not all superheroes come with a cape and not all superheroes are actually heroes, there are heroines too. The saga of a woman who was long lost in the chapters of history finally came out to be an inspiration for most of us.

