Hard Kaur accuses Mo Joshi of physical assault: Hard Kaur shared the pictures of her bruised lips on Instagram and wrote she does not want to tell who did it to her. Later, her fans revealed that MO Joshi is guilty. To this Joshi replied, he is open to any investigations. The incident dates back to 2017.

Hard Kaur accuses MO Joshi of physical assault: Taran Kaur Dhillon has come to be known as Hard Kaur. She has given Indian cinema big hits like Ugly Aur Pagli, Singh is Kinng and Patiala House. Recently, a case of assault from 2017 has surfaced on social media. Her fans say MO Joshi is guilty.

Kaur shared the pictures of her bruised lips on Instagram handle and wrote, in 2017 he attacked her from the back. This is the truth about the music industry, just because she was making a mixtape, she is loud, she drinks and stands for other artists. This won’t happen again. She doesn’t want to tell who did it.

Joshi said he will welcome any investigations and wrote on Facebook that the incident with Ms Kaur happened at an event that he was jointly promoting with Lucid Entertainment and Desi Hip Hop Inc as a part of the ADE event series that was happening in Mumbai.

He further wrote this is the extent of their interaction that night. He did not strike her in any way as multiple witnesses present at the show will attest too. After that, the venue manager came to him and told him that there were cops from Bandra Police Station at the venue at her behest as she was trying to file an assault case against him.

The police investigated the incident, and after speaking to multiple witnesses, concluded that no such assault had occurred, and refused to file her FIR. He is open to this incident being investigated again by the police or any other committee and would welcome their involvement in this.

