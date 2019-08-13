In a recent video of Hard Kaur, she's seen challenging the BJP leaders, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with the supporters of the Khalistan movement. After her video gone viral, twitter users reacted against it. Check out now!

Indian rapper and hip-hop singer Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur is once again in the controversies because of her latest video in which she can be seen venting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with some to stop using people for their future agendas and come if front to fight one on one.

Nearly after two months when she was booked for sedition, the Indian rapper has released the latest video in support of the Khalistan movement. It is not the first time that the hip-hop singer is in the controversies, earlier, she posted some libelous statements on her social media handle for Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat as both are related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It can be seen in the video that how the supporters of Khalistan are challenging PM Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah that they will take ahead the Khalistan movement and can be seen challenging both of them to stop it.

#HardKaur is a flop, drug addicted, frastated bich, she had no credibility…why we promoting her with negative publicity….They r basically mentally retarded refugees…let them satisfy their frustration.. https://t.co/fwmg7AzJhk — Harmandeep Singh (@DearSardaar) August 13, 2019

This video is already making rounds all across the social media as people protest against this video by Hard Kaur and her Khalistan movement. Everyone is really-heartened with this and also, memers started making memes against Hard Kaur which are going viral on the internet.

She said in her video that Shah’s tactics are over now of getting back to her with the threats to her family and he wouldn’t be able to give more rape threats to her anymore.

The Khalistan movement is a movement by Sikh people who wants to form a separate country called Khalistan (The Land of Khalsa) in the Punjab region in favor of serving the homeland for Sikhs.

