Karan Johar's chat shows Koffee With Karan has always been popular for striking controversies. Shifting the controversy league from Bollywood to sports now, the filmmaker called upon Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on his show and the chit chat became a matter of controversy in just a few hours of its going on-air. All-rounder in the world of cricket, Hardik Pandey made some cringe-worthy statements in the show for which he got slammed on social media.

Hardik Pandya Koffee With Karan 6 controversy:

After making headlines with his irresponsible words, Hardik Pandey even apologised and said he got carried away. All of this resulted in BCCI sending a show cause notice to both the cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. But the rage of Twitterati and audiences did not stop here, the criticism gained mass and that has now resulted in the episode being pulled off from the records. Few reports say that the OTT platform has pulled that particular episode down from the sight of people.

While interacting with a recognised news portal, a senior BCCI official was noted saying that this single apology does not bring the issue to closure and it shows how lightly Hardik Pandya has taken the issue of respecting women. The irresponsible statemenents and the conduct was unacceptable. The official also said that he should understand what impact it would make as he is an international cricketer and also that he should be able to differentiate between what’s right and what’s wrong.

