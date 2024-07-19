Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic: Journey From First Encounter To Surprise Engagement, To Rumors Of Separation

How They Met
The saga of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic started amidst Mumbai’s vibrant nightlife in 2018. Despite their different worlds—cricket and Bollywood—fate intertwined their paths. Their first public appearance at Hardik’s birthday party sparked rumors of romance, though Natasa was in a relationship at the time. A simple birthday wish on social media marked the start of their journey together.
Bond Grows Deeper
Throughout 2019, Hardik and Natasa’s social media posts became a testament to their blossoming relationship. On October 11, 2019, Natasa publicly hailed Hardik as her ‘Best Friend’ on Instagram, celebrating his unwavering support through life’s challenges. Their frequent appearances on each other’s feeds solidified their status as a power couple.