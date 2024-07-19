Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic: Journey From First Encounter To Surprise Engagement, To Rumors Of Separation

Since its beginning, the relationship between star cricketer Hardik Pandya and multi-talented Bollywood personality Natasa Stankovic has captivated the public. Amid swirling rumors of a possible breakup, let’s revisit the pivotal moments that have shaped their journey together. How They Met

The saga of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic started amidst Mumbai’s vibrant nightlife in 2018. Despite their different worlds—cricket and Bollywood—fate intertwined their paths. Their first public appearance at Hardik’s birthday party sparked rumors of romance, though Natasa was in a relationship at the time. A simple birthday wish on social media marked the start of their journey together.

Bond Grows Deeper

Throughout 2019, Hardik and Natasa’s social media posts became a testament to their blossoming relationship. On October 11, 2019, Natasa publicly hailed Hardik as her ‘Best Friend’ on Instagram, celebrating his unwavering support through life’s challenges. Their frequent appearances on each other’s feeds solidified their status as a power couple.

The Engagement

In a breathtaking display on New Year’s Day 2020, Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa aboard a luxurious yacht, setting the scene with flowers, music, and deeply heartfelt declarations. Their engagement, hailed by some for its contemporary romance, sparked debate among others over its unconventional charm.

Expecting a Baby

In a surprising twist in May 2020, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic delighted their followers with the announcement of their first pregnancy. The news was greeted with an outpouring of congratulations and warm wishes. Just two months later, in July 2020, they welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya, solidifying their bond during the worldwide lockdown.

Hardik and Natasa’s Udaipur Wedding

Despite facing challenges brought by the pandemic, Hardik and Natasa’s love thrived. They reaffirmed their commitment on February 14, 2023, through a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The celebration skillfully blended their cultural heritages and was graced by intimate family and friends. Natasa effortlessly assimilated into the Pandya family, forming deep connections with her new relatives.

Breakup Rumours Circulate

By May 2024, rumors of their breakup started to circulate. The first murmurs emerged in March 2024 following critiques of Hardik’s IPL performance. Changes in Natasa’s social media behavior, such as modifying her surname and deleting photos of Hardik, intensified the speculation. Although some family pictures persisted, the lack of recent shared moments raised questions. Reports suggested that Hardik had advised Natasa to keep a low profile amidst the online scrutiny.