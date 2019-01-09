The recent episode of Koffee With Karan 6 featuring India cricket players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been wreaking havoc on the Internet for all the wrong reasons. During the episode, Hardik Pandya made several statements that have not impressed the fans at all. In the apology posted by Pandya, the cricketer said that he would like to apologise to everyone concerned whom he might have hurt in any way.

The recent episode of Koffee With Karan 6 featuring India cricket players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been wreaking havoc on the Internet for all the wrong reasons. During the episode, Hardik Pandya made several statements that have not impressed the fans at all. The viewers have been observing his remarks as sexist and misogynist and several took to their Twitter handles and slammed all arounder. Meanwhile, Pandya on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and posted an apology while accepting his mistake.

In the apology posted by Pandya, the cricketer said that he would like to apologise to everyone concerned whom he might have hurt in any way. He further added that he got a bit carried away with the nature of the show adding that he did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The episode featuring Pandya and Rahul was aired on Sunday and was highly condemned by the viewers on the micro-blogging site. The viewers expressed that how they didn’t like the way Pandya talked about women and his way of telling his parents about his sexual relationship. Meanwhile, his apology doesn’t seem to amuse Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, who have pointed out towards the need of an international cricketer to understand his duties.

During one of the segment, Pandya said that he likes to watch how women move in a club. He added that he sees himself as more from the black side, thus, it is necessary for him to check out the way women move. Well, there were a series of such comments that have drawn major outburst from the social media users. Here are some of the tweets:

I can imagine him doing a peace sign as he says "Respect". Because that's "West Indies" culture. — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) January 9, 2019

You tried acting like a cool dude…but you forgot duedism is inherited not acted — Man Mohan Singh (@isakht_ladka) January 9, 2019

Think before you speak Hardik. You're not a kid who'll get carried away by the nature of the show. If you knew what it's all about, shouldn't you have been more responsible or aware about what you're blabbering? — Romsha 🌸 (@kohlischarms) January 9, 2019

Concentrate on game bro, nothing is more important than that. It takes one moment for everything to turn around, hoping for a good series ahead. Ye sab attention, popularity, womenizer tag nothing matters in the end. Your game nd respect you gain is what gonna stay forever 👍 — Navin 🏏🇮🇳 (@Mister_Awesomee) January 9, 2019

