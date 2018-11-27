Broken but beautiful actor Harleen Sethi has ended silence on her rumoured relationship with Vicky Kaushal. When the actor was asked about the same during the promotions of her web-series, Harleen said that she and Vicky share a good bond and there is comfort level between them. With this, she also dedicated him a punjabi song sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

The latest rumoured couple on the block is none other than Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi. While 2018 has been a great year for Vicky with back to back hit releases like Raazi, Lust Stories and Sanju, it seems like he is also developing a special bond with Alt Balaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful actor Harleen Sethi. After the actor dedicated Diljit Dosanjh’s song Do You Know to Harleen on the show No Filter Neha, Harleen has come forward to do the same.

In an interview with a daily when Harleen was asked which song would she like to dedicate to Vicky, she responded Diljit Dosanjh’s Putt Jatt Da as it would describe him well. On being quipped about the duo’s bond, Harleen said that the duo share a good bond and there is a comfort level between them, which is wonderful.

When asked about the Bollywood actors with whom she would like to share the screen, Harleen mentioned Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal’s name. Similarly, on the sets of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal had stated that he would super-like Harleen if he was on Tinder. Apart from being spotted by the paparazzi in and about the city, the duo was also earlier spotted at the screening of Harleen’s web series Broken But Beautiful.

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, is currently working on his upcoming film Uri. Apart from this, the actor has also been roped in for magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More