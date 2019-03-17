Actor Harleen Sethi unfollowed Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, speculations are been made that both the couples have parted their ways. It seems URI actor have annoyed his girlfriend, but he is undoubtedly charming for his fans. Vicky will be soon playing the role of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian pilot to travel in space in his upcoming Biopic.

Harleen Sethi’s has parted her ways from URI actor, it seems that Vicky is losing his fan followings from his Instagram profile, as her ladylove has unfollowed him from her profile. The actor raised to fame after screening in a military action film, soon after that he confirmed his relationship with Harleen, and spoke up about his equitable feeling towards his lady love, added more to it he said that he felt everything positive from the very beginning of their relationship.

Both the actors get to know each other through their common friends, after that, they just enjoyed each other’s company. In fact, in a chat show of Neha Dhupia, the URI actor dedicated a song for his beloved, singing it in his own voice he proposed her several times.

Vicky Kaushal is one among the most popular actors of the B-town after his film URI worked unbeatably in the box-office. Breaking all hearts the actor confirmed his relationship status with Harleen but now it seems, the actor has broken up with his girlfriend. Well, it would be good news for all the URI lovers, who once desired to express their unspoken love for the handsome hunk.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal suggested casting in Saare Jahaan Se Achcha which is a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian pilot to travel in space. He is also set to star in Karan Johar’s Takht, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky is also talked about working with Shoojit Sircar in the biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, in which he said that it’s his privilege to work with him and it is like a dream come true moment for the Uri actor. The film is been helmed by Sardar Udham Singh and Vicky is been honoured working with him.

