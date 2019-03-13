Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu is all set to play a role in Kabir Khan's next 83 with Ranveer Singh. In a small interview, he revealed that it was not easy for him to get selected. He initially sent the audition video to the makers and imitated the bowling style of bowler Madan Lal.

Harrdy Sandhu is among the most famous singers of the Punjabi industry. He has a huge fan base and keeps impressing fans with his incredible songs. Harrdy has now decided to step into a new chapter of his career. The singer is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. To those who think that it must be easy for the big star to feature in the film, it didn’t. In a small interaction with a media portal, the singer revealed that after sending audition videos, he didn’t receive any response from the makers of the film. He said while he was busy with one of his songs someone told him about this film which is being planned on 1983 World Cup. While he was in Chandigarh, Ammy Virk, who is playing the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film, once called him for a meeting with Kabir Khan.

Post the meeting, after 4 to 5 days, he received a call to send the video imitating the bowling style of Madan Lal. He practised hard and send the video. After many days, he received a call that the makers liked the video and he is selected. Harrdy is a hardworking person and sang his first song Tequilla Shot in 2012. He rose to fame and his fans started following him after his popular track Soch in 2013 and Joker in 2014. Some of his popular songs are Backbone, Nah Nah, Kya Baat and many more.

