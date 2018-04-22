Verne Troyer -- best known for playing Mini-Me in the 'Austin Powers' comedies, and for being one of the shortest men in the world has died in Los Angeles. The cause of his death is still unknown. According to a report, Troyer had fallen into a pit of depression and was also struggling to make ends meet. The veteran actor also struggled with alcoholism for years and had been to rehab many times.

American actor Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" movies, died at the age of 49

Actor Verne Troyer, who starred in the Austin Powers movies as Mini-Me and a Harry Potter movie as Griphook, died on Saturday at the age of just 49 years. The diminutive actor’s family wrote on his Instagram account that “depression and suicide are very serious issues”, while his publicist said he had gone through a “recent time of adversity”. However, no cause of death was immediately given.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’d struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” the family posted on the actor’s Instagram account said.

Troyer, who was only 2 feet 8 inches (81 cm) tall because of achondroplasia dwarfism is best known for Austin Powers movies like The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Power in Goldmember.

Reportedly, the veteran actor had suffered some recent health setbacks. In 2017, Troyer announced that he was receiving treatment for alcohol addiction on his Facebook page. “I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment center later this week to continue to get the help that I need,” he posted. In 2015 the actor suffered a seizure but quickly bounced back, telling fans that he was fine; his manager said he had gone to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

After hearing the news about one of the Hollywood’s shiniest stars, several prominent professionals from across the industry took to Twitter and Instagram and paid homage to the actor.

Music video collaborator Ludacris wrote on Instagram, “R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot Glad we got to make history together. #goontosoon #love.”

Actress Marlee Matlin tweeted, “So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP.”

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

Musician Slash wrote on Instagram, “RIP #VernTroyer you will be missed.” Steve Aoki also shared an emotional post on his Twitter, writing, “Fucking devastated. My brother @vernetroyer I miss u and wish I could been there. I fucking miss u man. Fuck fuck I miss u.”

Fucking devastated. My brother @vernetroyer I miss u and wish I could been there. I fucking miss u man. Fuck fuck I miss u pic.twitter.com/krdS8pcCzL — Azukita Aoki (@steveaoki) April 21, 2018

