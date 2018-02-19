Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has donated £1 million for an anti-sexual harassment campaign to UK Justice and Equality Fund, nearly 200 female British and Irish stars signed an open letter calling for an end to sexual harassment in the workplace. Another appalling development came in January 2018 as former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was convicted for 175 years in Michigan for abusing female athletes he was supposed to be treating.

Recently, Britain’s film industry announced plans to tackle bullying and sexual harassment, which was bolstered by Emma Watson, Gemma Arterton and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. Organizations such as UK’s film industry, British film academy and unions have come up together and have set a slew of principles to tackle the issue. Beauty and the beast star, who is 27-year-old actress is one of the first donors to the fund, which was initially signed by 190 women, along with 160 academics, activists and charity workers.

Another appalling development came in January 2018 as former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was convicted for 175 years in Michigan for abusing female athletes he was supposed to be treating. More than 160 women said they were sexually abused by the doctor. The Larry Nassar scandal is the biggest sexual abuse scandal in sports history. In the past, the Metoo campaign gained immense limelight globally. There have been many movements and campaigns in order to get away with sexual harassment at workplaces. The backdrop came after a series of allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein erupted on social media platforms where thousands of women shared their personal nemesis of sexual harassment with a hashtag ‘MeToo’.

