Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

HBO has defended its collaboration with Rowling, emphasizing the longstanding partnership. The network noted that it has been working with her for over two decades, during which the Harry Potter franchise has achieved immense success across movies, games, and other experiences.

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

HBO has maintained its decision to involve J.K. Rowling in the production of its forthcoming Harry Potter reboot, despite significant public backlash.

HBO defended collaboration with Rowling

In a statement to Variety, HBO defended its collaboration with Rowling, emphasizing the longstanding partnership. The network noted that it has been working with her for over two decades, during which the Harry Potter franchise has achieved immense success across movies, games, and other experiences. HBO described Rowling’s contributions as invaluable and reiterated its commitment to the project. The statement added that Rowling has the right to express her personal views, while the network’s primary focus remains on delivering a high-quality reboot of the beloved story, which celebrates themes of friendship, resilience, and acceptance.

Controversial Comments on Transgender Issues By Rowling

Rowling first became a subject of controversy in 2019 when she supported Maya Forstater, a gender-critical activist dismissed for making anti-transgender statements. In 2020, the author faced renewed criticism after commenting on an op-ed titled “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.” Taking issue with the use of “people” instead of “women,” Rowling posted on X (formerly Twitter), sarcastically questioning, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Despite widespread backlash, Rowling elaborated on her stance, asserting that the concept of biological sex is essential for understanding issues such as same-sex attraction and women’s rights. She stated that her position was not motivated by hatred, claiming, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

Responses from Harry Potter Cast

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original film series, publicly disagreed with Rowling, stating that “transgender women are women” and warning that any opposing view undermines the identity and dignity of transgender individuals. Radcliffe also emphasized the importance of deferring to healthcare professionals on such matters. Co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint echoed Radcliffe’s sentiments, voicing their unwavering support for the transgender community.

Rowling has denied accusations of transphobia, asserting that transgender individuals “need and deserve protection” while expressing concerns about policies allowing self-identification for access to spaces such as bathrooms and changing rooms. The author has continued to advocate for her views, remaining vocal on the subject.

Read More: Liam Payne Once Got Emotional Over Possible Reunion Of One Direction: We’ve Been Trying To Arrange

Filed under

harry potter hbo J.K. Rowling J.K. Rowling homophobia J.K. Rowling transphobia Rowling
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox