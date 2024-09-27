Harry Potter Fame Maggie Smith Dies At 89- A Look At Her Two Marriages

Maggie Smith's marriages have been closely tied to her time in the theater. She was married twice: first to actor Robert Stephens and later to playwright Beverly Cross.

Dame Maggie Smith, the renowned actress best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89. Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed that she died early Friday morning in a London hospital.

Smith’s illustrious career spanned decades, earning her widespread acclaim both on stage and screen. She received an Academy Award and a BAFTA for her performance in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969.

She first gained recognition in theater, performing in productions like Mary, Mary, Othello, and Private Lives on London’s West End and Broadway, before transitioning to film, where she starred in popular films such as California Suite, A Room With a View, Gosford Park, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Smith experienced a resurgence in popularity later in her career, captivating new audiences as Countess Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. In 1990, she was honoured with the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire for her contributions to the arts.

MUST READ: How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

A Look At Maggie Smith’s Two Marriages

Maggie Smith’s marriages have been closely tied to her time in the theater. She was married twice: first to actor Robert Stephens and later to playwright Beverly Cross.

Smith met Cross years before she met Stephens, but it was after being introduced to Stephens at the National Theatre that they began their relationship. Smith later told The Guardian that Cross, whom she had been dating at the time, was the one who encouraged her to join the theater, leading to her meeting Stephens. She quipped, “It was entirely Bev’s fault. He made me go to the National Theatre when I had already said no.”

Maggie Smith Marries Robert Stephens

Smith married Stephens in 1967, and they had two sons, Christopher and Toby, both of whom became actors. The couple starred together in films like The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, for which Smith won her first Academy Award, and Travels with My Aunt.

However, their relationship began to fall apart after Stephens’ mental health struggles and infidelity, leading to their separation in 1973. Smith later reflected that their marriage was beyond repair due to Stephens’ affairs, but acknowledged that she was grateful for their sons.

Maggie Smith Marries Beverly Cross

Two years later, in 1975, Smith married Beverly Cross, whom she had known since the early 1950s. Cross had remained connected to Smith throughout his first marriage and cast her in one of his plays in 1960.

After his divorce, Smith and Cross began a relationship, and he became a father figure to her two sons. They remained married until Cross’ death in 1998. In later interviews, Smith spoke about the difficulty of losing her second husband and stated that she had no desire to remarry.

Smith has spoken fondly of both her late husbands, particularly for their impact on her life and her family.