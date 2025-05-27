Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils the New Faces of Harry, Ron, and Hermione

The casting comes after a massive open call that drew more than 30,000 hopefuls since last fall. Filming for the highly anticipated adaptation is set to kick off this summer.

HBO has officially cast its leads for the upcoming “Harry Potter” television series. After months of anticipation, the network has named Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The casting comes after a massive open call that drew more than 30,000 hopefuls since last fall. Filming for the highly anticipated adaptation is set to kick off this summer.

A Global Search Ends With Three New Stars

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod.

The trio follows in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—who rocketed to global fame with the original film franchise. Like their predecessors, McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are mostly newcomers to the screen.

McLaughlin recently worked on “Grow,” a comedy for Sky starring Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. Stanton is no stranger to the stage, having played Matilda in “Matilda: The Musical” in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. Meanwhile, Stout’s role in the series marks his professional debut.

A Star-Studded Supporting Cast Joins the Wizarding World

The main trio will be joined by an impressive lineup of supporting actors. John Lithgow takes on the role of Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer plays Professor McGonagall.

Paapa Essiedu is stepping into the shoes of Severus Snape, with Nick Frost cast as Hagrid. Luke Thallon will appear as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse is set to play Argus Filch.

Behind the Scenes: Creative Forces at Work

The series is being developed under the guidance of Francesca Gardiner, who serves as both writer and showrunner. Mark Mylod is on board to direct several episodes and executive produce.

The project is a collaboration between HBO, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman—who also produced the original film series.

Rowling’s involvement has drawn scrutiny in recent years due to her views on the transgender community. Addressing concerns about her influence on the show, HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said on “The Town” podcast: “We already have a show on HBO from her called ‘C.B. Strike’ that we do with the BBC. It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. ‘Harry Potter’ is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Arabella Stanton is represented by Gavin Mills and Julie Gordon at Olivia Bell, as well as Public Eye.

