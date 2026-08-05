Harshad Chopda Reveals Sister Was ‘Angry’ Over Shivangi Joshi Romance Rumours; Defends Sacrificing Lock Upp 2 Finale Spot

Television actor Harshad Chopda has finally addressed the buzz surrounding his equation with Shivangi Joshi after his unexpected exit from Lock Upp Season 2. Harshad, who had secured the first finalist spot on the Netflix reality show, chose to sacrifice his place for Shivangi, leading to his elimination from the competition.

Speaking to the media after leaving the show, Harshad revealed that the rumours about his and Shivangi’s relationship did not go down well with his family. He even admitted that his sister was upset with him after seeing the social media chatter around the two actors.

Harshad Chopda says sister was upset over Shivangi Joshi rumours

When asked about the dating rumours and social media Reels showing him and Shivangi behaving like a couple, Harshad said his sister was among the first people to question him about it after he returned home. “Main kasam se bata raha hoon. Jaise ghar aya na, meri behen sabse pehle naraaz thi mujhse. Doston ne, aas paas mein jitna jo jo bola. Toh maine ye bola, accha ye vo samay hai ki main dekhu naa,” he said.

Harshad explained that hearing what his friends and people around him had been saying made him realise that he needed to look into the situation himself. The actor, however, stood by his decision to give up his finale position for Shivangi. Rather than treating the move as a loss, Harshad appeared to view it as a choice he consciously made for someone he considers a friend.

What happened in the Lock Upp 2 finale week?

The elimination drama began in the sixth week when Shreya Kalra used an advantage she had earned during a task to eliminate Shivangi. Harshad, who had already secured his place in the finale through a task, then chose to swap places with her and leave the show.

His decision dramatically changed the final lineup, with Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor and Yogesh Rawat emerging as the finalists. The Lock Upp Season 2 finale will stream on Netflix at 8 PM on August 5.