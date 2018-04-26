After the soulful 'Ae Watan', makers of Alia Bhatt starrer ' Raazi' have dropped yet another track titled 'Dilbaro', explores the special bond between a father and a daughter. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Ae Watan ignited a sense of patriotism in all the viewers and now, Dilbaro will make you go soft in your heart as Harshdeep Kaur’s voice pierces through your ears. ‘Dilbaro’ defines the bond between a father and his daughter which comes to light when she is being married off. It starts with a Kashmiri couplet in the voice of singer Vibha Saraf. Dilbaro plays as Alia’s character of a Kashmiri girl Sehmat gets hitched to Pakistani army officer Iqbal Syed, played by Vicky Kaushal. Dilbaro will tug at your heartstrings and you might end up playing it on a loop.

Penned by noted lyricist Gulzar, the song brings forth the feelings of a father who has to let his daughter go after marriage and wait for her to come back sometime soon. It gives words to countless emotions that go unexpressed between a father and a daughter on the latter’s wedding. Raazi is headlined by Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan on a mission to collect confidential information ahead of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. She is married to the son of a Pakistani general for her mission and her wedding has the soothing song Dilbaro playing in the background.

The music of the song has been composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Shankar Mahadevan has also crooned a few lines in the soulful number. Praising lyricist Gulzar, Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Dilbaro is a song about a father & daughters emotions! @GulzarPoetry sahab’s poetry works on multiple levels in this song which we’ll understand when we watch the film.”

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is a screen adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and will hit the theatres on May 11. The movie has a stellar supporting cast including Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

