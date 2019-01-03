Harshvardhan Kapoor photos: Recently, the budding actor Harshvardhan Kapoor shared his throwback picture, flaunting his six-pack abs. The picture has created a buzz on Instagram and is setting the Internet on fire with his hot body and looks. The actor has about 642k followers on Instagram and keeps entertaining fans with his fitness photos.

Harshvardhan Kapoor photos: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor recently astonished his fans with his hot throwback photo. The budding actor has about 642k followers on Instagram and has embarked his presence in the Industry with his debut movie–Mirzya in the year 2016 opposite Saiyami Kher and Anuj Choudhry. His role in Mirzya was appreciated and got various awards for the Best male debut. Recently, the actor appeared on the screens in the movie– Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in the lead role.

Knowing the fact that the hero is not much visible on social platforms, his recent throwback picture has created a buzz on Instagram and is setting the Internet on fire with his six-pack abs. The actor is a gym enthusiast and often uploads gym photos and never misses a chance of giving major fitness goals to his fans. It seems, the actor is highly inspired by his father Anil Kapoor and is often noticed uploading pictures with his family and copy the style of his father like every son, which looks damn adorable. He will be next seen in Abhinav Bindra Biopic very soon.

