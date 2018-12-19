A few weeks ago Kim Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture where they both look happy as they pose for the camera. She had captioned her picture as Happy Birthday baby. In the interview, Harsh even stated that Kim loved Paltan and it made him happy that she appreciated his efforts. Kim Sharma is best known for her performance in the movie Mohabbatein.

Since several months social media has been abuzz about Paltan star Harshvardhan Rane’s relationship status. Recently in an interview with leading daily, Harshvardhan confirmed that he is indeed dating Mohabbatein star, Kim Sharma. He said that there is nothing to hide about my relationship status as I am a very open person and there is nothing I should be afraid of. He even further on added that Yes I am in a relationship but it is a personal space.

Harshvardhan and Kim Sharma have often been spotted roaming around the streets and going for dates hand in hands but had never confirmed about dating each other. However, in the interview, he even added that there is nothing to hide or deny as we are seen everywhere. We haven’t kept anything a secret till now nor we will keep it a secret. Since this is not work related I don’t think I can talk about it much.

A few weeks ago Kim Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture where they both look happy as they pose for the camera. She had captioned her picture as Happy Birthday baby. In the interview, Harsh even stated that Kim loved Paltan and it made him happy that she appreciated his efforts. Kim Sharma is best known for her performance in the movie Mohabbatein. Take a look at their adorable pictures here:

