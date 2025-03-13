Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

The trial is expected to be lengthy and complex with prosecutors anticipating that testimony will take around a month and feature 25 witnesses.

Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan court on Wednesday, as his attorneys and prosecutors laid out a preview of what to expect at his upcoming trial, scheduled to start in April.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trial is expected to be lengthy and complex with prosecutors anticipating that testimony will take around a month and feature 25 witnesses.

During the hearing, Judge Curtis J. Farber ruled on several motions, including a decision to exclude evidence related to Weinstein’s 2020 conviction reversal and acquittal on certain charges.

The judge also ruled that Weinstein’s health condition will not be allowed to be brought up in court unless he takes the stand to testify, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prosecutors were granted permission to call an expert witness to testify on the psychological experience of rape and sexual assault, including why victims may wait to report an assault and potentially maintain a relationship with the assailant.

However, attorneys for Weinstein are seeking to include testimony from an expert on issues with memory as it relates to the alleged sexual assault and will continue to submit written arguments on the matter.

One of Weinstein’s attorneys, Jennifer Bonjean, argued that the ‘#MeToo’ movement has led to a greater understanding of power imbalances and why victims may stay silent, and therefore, expert testimony on these issues is no longer necessary.

However, prosecutors countered that this testimony is still relevant and necessary to help the jury understand the complexities of the case.

Weinstein, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, appeared after he requested that the judge move up the April trial date due to his poor health.

He faces a retrial on charges related to his 2020 rape conviction in New York, which was overturned in April. He has been charged with three sex crimes and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.