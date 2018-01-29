While the Time's Up movement is blowing up and more women are coming forward to talk about their ordeals, Hollywood celebrities are feeling the heat of these complains. Producer Harvey Weinstein has now seen multiple actresses like Salma Hayek and other women come up and alleged sexual harassment against him. Recently, the first 11-page long court case has been filed against him by his former Indian-American assistant Sandeep Reha.

The last few months have seen many women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against prominent names in Hollywood. Celebrities like James Franco, Aziz Ansari, Stan Lee among others all had allegedly harassed women but the biggest news that came out was against big-time producer Harvey Weinstein who now has had multiple actresses like Salma Hayek, Anne Heche and more came out with sexual harassment incidents. The latest news to come out is by his former Indian-American personal Assistant Sandeep Rehal.

Harvey Weinstein has been sued by her who has alleged that she was subjected to sexual exploitation and a “sexually hostile” work environment while working for him. Sandeep Rehal, who was Weinstein’s personal assistant for two years from 2013 to 2015, has sought a trial by jury in an 11-page lawsuit. Rehal was “forced to work in a pervasive and severe sexually hostile” work environment at Weinstein’s company and “defined by endless offensive, degrading, and sexually harassing actions, statements, and touching at the hands of her boss,” alleges a lawsuit filed in the Southern District Court of New York on January 25.

The lawsuit alleged that Rehal “had to pick up Harvey Weinstein’s used Caverject shots, which he tossed on the floor in his office, hotel rooms and his apartment”. She also had to “pick up his used condom, and clean up rooms” and semen off his couch, before housekeeping personnel would do their work, the lawsuit charges.

“Rehal was required to be involved in and aware of the preparations for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein’s extremely prolific sexual encounters,” it alleged. “Throughout her employment with Defendants Ms Rehal was required, as a condition of her employment, to work with Harvey Weinstein when he was naked. On an almost weekly basis, she was required to take dictation of emails from him while he was naked,” the lawsuit alleged.

Almost every time she accompanied Weinstein in his chauffeured Lexus SUV, he made her sit in the back with him and touched her thigh and was forced to multiple forms of unwelcoming touching. “After Ms Rehal started wearing pants instead of skirts, Harvey Weinstein would rub between her thighs. When Ms Rehal sat cross-legged in an attempt to prevent him from being able to touch her thigh, Harvey Weinstein would touch the back of her legs and butt,” the lawsuit alleged.

“Among Ms Rehal’s responsibilities was to maintain Harvey Weinstein’s list of contacts with a special asterisk that identified Harvey Weinstein’s ‘girls’, his many sexual partners,” the lawsuit said, adding that Weinstein also ordered Rehal to obtain and set up an apartment close to the office for him to “use with one of his sexual liaisons,” and purchase lingerie for the woman in that apartment as well as gifts for other women.

Weinstein, who is already facing similar investigations by police in New York and Los Angeles, has denied the latest allegations. Weinstein “categorically denies these claims,” said his spokeswoman Holly Baird. She said Weinstein’s lawyers “will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue”.

Rehal said she had no choice but to leave the job that she needed to support herself. “As a result of the hostile work environment caused by sexual harassment, Ms Rehal has suffered, and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation, fear, anguish and loss of self-esteem,” the complaint said. The court on January 26, 2018, issued summons to Weinstein and his company to respond to the charges within 21 days.