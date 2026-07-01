Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised After Heart Failure, Report Says; Ex-Hollywood Producer Recovering

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly suffered another major health setback while in custody. According to TMZ, the 74-year-old was rushed from Rikers Island in New York to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward around two weeks ago after experiencing heart failure caused by complications from pneumonia. Sources cited by the publication said Weinstein had been struggling to breathe before prison authorities transferred him to the hospital. He was reportedly placed on intravenous medication, connected to a heart monitor and treated with antibiotics for pneumonia.
The report adds that Weinstein has remained at Bellevue Hospital since the incident. While his condition is said to be improving, he is reportedly still under medical observation and has not fully recovered.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.