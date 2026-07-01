Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised After Heart Failure, Report Says; Ex-Hollywood Producer Recovering

A series of health problems in recent years

The latest medical emergency comes after several serious health issues that Weinstein has faced over the past few years. In 2024, he underwent emergency heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital. Months earlier, he had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing double pneumonia.

That same year, his legal team alleged that he had received inadequate medical care while being held at Rikers Island. According to ABC News, he was transferred to hospital following alarming blood test results that required immediate treatment. Weinstein has also previously been diagnosed with cancer, adding to a growing list of medical complications during his incarceration.

Legal troubles continue

Weinstein remains behind bars following multiple convictions related to sexual offences. He is currently awaiting sentencing in September 2025 after being convicted in a separate sexual assault case. In addition to that conviction, he is serving a 16-year prison sentence in California following his conviction on sexual assault charges there.

In June, New York prosecutors decided not to pursue a rape charge against Weinstein for a fourth time after previous trials ended in an overturned conviction and hung juries, according to the BBC. Despite that decision, his other convictions remain in force.

The case that changed Hollywood

Once regarded as one of Hollywood’s most influential film producers through companies including Miramax and The Weinstein Company, Weinstein’s career collapsed after dozens of women publicly accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017. More than 100 women, including actors and former employees, have accused him of sexual harassment, assault or rape over the years. While not every allegation resulted in criminal charges, the cases fundamentally transformed conversations around abuse of power in the entertainment industry.

The wave of allegations against Weinstein became the defining catalyst for the global #MeToo movement, encouraging thousands of survivors across industries to come forward with their own experiences. Even years after his downfall, Weinstein’s legal battles and recurring health issues continue to attract worldwide attention. His latest hospitalisation marks another chapter in a case that reshaped Hollywood and had a lasting impact on workplace accountability across the globe.