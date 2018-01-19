A Haryanvi folk singer, who was gone missing on Sunday was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Baniyani in Rohtak district. The incident took place on Thursday in the native village of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The FIR has been registered. The family of the victim has blamed the police, accusing the district police of not taking an instant action after they have complained about her missing report was registered.

Mamta Sharma, a Haryanvi folk singer was found dead on Thursday with her throat slit in the fields of Baniyani in Rohtak district. She had gone missing a few days back and her family was continuously trying to find her but was no mean. The incident took place at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s native village. The FIR has been registered in Kalanaur police station. Mamta Sharma’s family blamed the police, accusing the district police of delaying in the search operation after their complaint was registered.

According to reports, Mamta Sharma left home early on Sunday morning with her associate Mohit Kumar for an event. The event was organised in the adjoining district of Sonipat’s Gohana town. According to her son, she left home around 8 am. At around 10:30 am. Mohit Kumar called up the family to inform that Mamta Sharma has switched cars an gone with some other people in the car. According to Kumar, she claimed to know the occupants of the other car and was to meet him at the event but she didn’t turn up.

Another Haryana folk singer Harshita Dahiya was also shot dead in Sonipat district around three months back. Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain claimed the case has almost been solved. “She was probably killed by one of her acquaintances who will be arrested soon,” he said. According to reports, it appears the body was thrown in the fields after her murder at some other place. The police are also trying to track her movements through her phone call records.