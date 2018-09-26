Sapna Chaudhary, the sensational Haryanvi star has just turned 28-year-old and is in the limelight for her super electrifying performances. The sensational dancer is known to have made a mark with her dance and is an item queen in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. Check out the latest pictures of Sapna Choudhary's birthday bash and her latest videos here.

Haryanvi sensational dancer and item queen Sapna Chaudhary has yesterday turned 28 years old.

Sapna Chaudhary’s video songs always manage to garner millions of view on youtube and the dancer’s performance onstage makes people go wild. She is a ruler of million hearts who has given some of the most sizzling hot performances. The dancer’s latest video ‘Superstar’ just got released and it is really eye-catching.

The dancer is all set to make her Bollywood debut and it would be interesting to see her in the big industry where many item queens have made a mark with their work. One of her performances on the Haryanvi song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed more than 100 million views on Youtube.

Sapna Chaudhary is in the limelight for her dancing skills and attractive personality and is now focusing on films and albums. She celebrated her birthday celebrated her birthday yesterday with her family and close friends. Here are some of the most beautiful pictures of Sapna Choudhary that defines her simplicity despite being a celebrity.

