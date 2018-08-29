The singing and dancing sensation of Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary, who recently won millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in her latest dance video Ram Ki Su which has gone viral on social media and has garnered millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube, has once again set the Internet on fire after her latest video in which the Haryanvi sensation is seen cooking has taken over the Internet.

The singing and dancing sensation of Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary, who recently won millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in her latest dance video Ram Ki Su which has gone viral on social media and has garnered millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube, has once again set the Internet on fire after her latest video in which the Haryanvi sensation is seen cooking has taken over the Internet. We all know that Sapna is a phenomenal dancer and a terrific singer, but after her recent video went viral on social media, fans were happy to find out that Sapna is also an amazing chef. Wearing the chef cap, Sapna looks way too adorable as she is seen cooking with some of her friends.

Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular dancers who is very famous in Haryana. Sapna Chaudhary also became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sapna Chaudhary’s songs and dance videos take social media by storm and many of them have even crossed more than 100 million views on video-sharing app YouTube.

Her latest video was shared by one of Sapna’s fan pages and has now gone viral on the Internet.

