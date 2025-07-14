Haryanvi Rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Attacked By Unknown Assailants In Gurugram, Narrowly Escapes Unhurt

Renowned Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria known for popular tracks like Kharch Karod, 2 Many Girls, Kar Gayi Chull etc was targeted by the unidentified assailants in a firing incident in Gurugram on July 14, 2025, Monday. According to an India TV report, a gunshot was fired near Badshahpur on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fazilpuria escaped unharmed. As of now, there is no information regarding the assailants and their motive behind the attack.

How the attack took place?

According to the India TV report, some unidentified people arrived in a TATA Punch car and opened fire at singer Fazilpuria. The Haryanvi singer quickly drove away from the spot in his vehicle after the firing. The incident took place near Fazilpur village on the SPR (Southern Peripheral Road) main road. The Gurugram police have started the investigation and search operation into this matter to search the accused. An India Today report mentions that the Gurugram Police couldn’t confirm the firing upon Fazilpuria but they are investigating the matter considering all the possibilities. The authorities are currently reviewing the CCTV cameras and gathering evidence to nab the accused.

More about Fazilpuria

Fazilpuria hails from Fazilpur village near Gurugram and has produced hit tracks in the Haryanvi and Punjabi music scene for a long time. His rise to popularity was the 2014 hit song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull. This track was later featured in the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons (2016). His other popular tracks include Jimmy Choo, Party, Millionaire etc. Apart from the music industry, Fazilpuria also debuted in politics when he contested the 2024 Loksabha elections from the Gurugram constituency on a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ticket. The party is led by former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. The Kar Gayi Chull singer also faced tough competition from BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh.

