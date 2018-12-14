Sapna Chaudhary, one of the most popular dancers' is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. The film Dosti Ke Side Effects is releasing today, i.e. on December 14, 2018. Sapna Chaudhary's new movie is expected to give you some masala and her new avatar in the film is what fans can't wait to see. Check out the Instagram post of Sapna Chaudhary where she announces the release of her film.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary has mesmerised the audience with her super electrifying dance performances on stage and onscreen. The dancer, who has been one of the most followed personalities in India is all set to be seen in the film Dosti Ke Side Effectss that releases today, i.e. on December 14, 2018. Sapna Chaudhary has huge fan followers and is known to be very active on social media. The diva has made numerous headline for her stunts in the entertainment sector not only in Haryanvi but also in Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood.

Ever since the sensational dancer’s film’s news has landed in the ears of her fans, it has created a lot of buzzes in the industry and as well as in the minds of the youngsters. Sapna Chaudhary’s songs are played in many occasions in the country be it a formal or informal. sapna’s songs have crossed millions of views on the video sharing platform Youtube. Her photo gallery in her Instagram handle is worth a look for her fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sapna Chaudhary’s film ‘Dosti Ke Side Effectss’ marks her Bollywood debut as a leading actress.

Check out the latest post on Sapna Chaudhary’s Instagram handle here:

