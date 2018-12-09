Sapna Chaudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut and the Haryanvi dancing sensation is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film "Dosti Ke Side Effects". The diva is known to be an active social media user. sapna Choudhary song Mera Chand has created a buzz since its release and it is still viral today. Check out the video here.

Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation is all set to be seen in Bollywood film “Dosti Ke Side Effects”. The diva is known to have a unique dancing style and her expressions also have some significant effect on the audience that they can’t stop tapping their foot when the star is performing 0nstage. The sensational dancer has featured in several regional films like Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Haryanvi. Sapna Chaudhary is one dancer, whose old video songs are still viral today. The dancer is known to be super active on social media and paparazzi never miss to highlight her even in midst of other big hot news.

The sensational Sapna Chaudhary was spotted during the promotion of her upcoming debut Bollywood film along with her film Dosti Ke Side Effects team yesterday where she gave a little sneak peek into her much-awaited film. The film has been directed by Hadi Ali Abrar. Dosti Ke Side Effects has been scheduled to hit the screens on December 14, 2018. Moreover, Sapna Chaudhary recently posted a video on her official Instagram handle which has gone viral on the internet. The song “Mera Chand” has created a buzz since it was released and Sapna Chaudhary’s performance in the same is outstanding. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the dancing sensation is always making headlines for her super electrifying performances onstage and on screen. With her first Bollywood film, which is set to release soon, the sensational diva will have more fan followers added to her on the list. Check out some of the most watched videos of Sapna Chaudhary here:

