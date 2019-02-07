Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to be seen in her debut Bollywood film and the diva has announced that the film releases tomorrow i.e. on February 8. The actress took to her social media handle where she posted a poster of the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Check out the Instagram post here.

Bollywood’s newbie Sapna Choudhary, who is a known figure in the entertainment industry, has announced the release of her film Dosti Ke Side Effects tomorrow i.e. February 8, 2019, through her official Instagram account. The social media sensation is playing a crucial role in the movie directed by Hadi Ali Abrar. Bankrolled by Joyal Daniel, the film is based on a story revolving around four friends.

According to reports, the film has an ensemble cast which includes Anju Jadhav, Zuber K. Khan and Neel Motwani in key roles. The flick has been shot in Mumbai. The film marks the debut of famous dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary in the Bollywood acting space. The film has been penned by Reena Daniel and is being backed by the production company Share Happiness Films. Recently the songs of the film Tring Tring, Mood Bana Lo were launched which have received a great response.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary’s popularity has bagged her highest spots in the entertainment sector and the diva has featured in several regional projects including in Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and many more. Some of her hit songs are Terri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Laad Piya Ke which will leave you mesmerised with the Haryanvi dancer’s super energetic performances.

