The sensational Sapna Choudhary has once again managed to make headlines for her performance. The dancer has recently performed on a traditional folk in a small gathering where she is seen in a traditional avatar. Check out the video and other super hot performances of Sapna Choudhary here.

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing sensation has left no stone unturned to mesmerise her fan followers on all the platforms including the social media. The super energetic dancer has once again made headlines for her performance, and surprisingly, this time by performing in a very traditional function. Sapna Choudhary has recently posted a video on her Instagram account where she is seen performing on a traditional Haryanvi song in a small function. In the video, it is clear that Sapna Choudhary is a stunner, in fact, all the people watching the dancer’s performance can be seen that they could not take their eyes off from the superstar.

Sapna Choudhary has risen to fame for her stint in various film industries such as Punjabi, Haryanvi and even in Bollywood. The dancer has come to the limelight after her stint in the most controversial show in India, Bigg Boss season 11. Sapna Choudhary has been quite versatile with her performance right from displaying her desi avatar to heating up the stage with her latke jhatke, Sapna has also managed to catch eyes with her performance in traditional folks. Check out some of the most enchanting and electrifying videos of the Haryanvi superstar here.

