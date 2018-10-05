Sapna Choudhary latest photo: The ever so famous Haryanvi singing sensation Sapna Choudhary known for her sexy and sultry latkas and jhatkas is back to rule hearts of her millions of fans updated her Instagram profile this Friday morning and has posted an airport look photo, details inside.

The ever so famous Haryanvi singing sensation Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her sexy and sultry latkas and jhatkas is back to rule the hearts of her millions of fans. This Friday morning, Sapna updated her Instagram account with another of her stunning photo in which the Haryanvi doll can be seen posing for the camera in a natural look, showing off her flawless skin looking all natural while smiling for the camera. The Haryanvi sensation was last spotted at the airport and looks like Sapna is off for another stage show.

Talking about the picture which Sapna Chaudhary posted on her official Instagram account, she is dressed in a sleeveless red and black check top. She has paired her top with a black scarf and is wishing her fans a very good morning from the airport.

Also Read: Sunny Leone looks tempting in her latest picture, see photo



Her picture has already garnered 107,669 likes and her comment section is filled with compliments.

Sapna Chaudhary is not only a singing sensation but also an amazing dancer. Her dance videos on the video-sharing platform YouTube garner millions of views in just mere seconds.

Not only in Haryana but all over the country, Sapna has a huge fan base. She started grabbing headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Also Read: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas ups the hotness quotient in her latest saucy photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More