Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary, who has been ruling millions of hearts with her sexy and sultry dance performances has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on Instagram. The former Bigg Boss contestant is making her followers go crazy with her makeover and sexy new avatar. Sapna Choudhary has been sharing some sensational and alluring photos on her official Instagram profile and her latest photo is so hot that one must have a look at it! Dressed in a classy black body-hugging dress, Sapna Choudhary looks like a diva as she poses for the camera.

Her expressions in the photo say it all Sapna Chaudhary can be seen trying her hand at golf in her maxi dress! Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Sapna Choudhary has garnered thousands of likes in just mere seconds and her comments section is already pouring with appreciations from all over the country.

She is not only a phenomenal dancer but is also a singing sensation. May it be her stage shows or her dance videos on the video sharing platform Youtube, her millions of fans go crazy as soon as Sapna Choudhary starts showing her dance moves. Not only in Haryana, but she has a huge fan base across the country. Sapna grabbed all headlines when she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

