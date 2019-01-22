Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary and her dance moves have finally made a debut to the Bollywood. A couple of days ago, the makers of Dosti Ke Side Effects dropped a new song titled Tring Tring on the YouTube. The song featuring Haryani beauty has already crossed over 1.5 million views.

Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary and her impeccable dance moves are once again taking the Internet by storm. The diva has finally made her debut in the Bollywood and it seems quite clear that she has nailed it too like her earlier endeavours. A couple of days ago, the makers of Dosti Ke Side Effects dropped a new song titled Tring Tring on the YouTube. The song featuring Haryani beauty has already crossed over 1.5 million views, and the views are mounting like electric pace. Sapna’s fans are already familiar with the fact that everytime their favourite Haryanvi beauty showcases her exceptional dance moves in a song, it becomes a chartbuster.

Well, we have to admit the fact that the song has got the crazy beat and it is like one of those masala songs that leave you with no potion than shaking your leg. The song has been released under the banner Zee Music Company and is sung by Aaniya Sayyed. In the song, Sapna is looking sizzling in her all-new avatar and it is hard to find words for her remarkable dance moves. The film marking Sapna’s debut to the tinsel town is scheduled to release on February 8, 2019. Till then, watch Sapna Chaudhary’s latest piece of work that has been wreaking havoc on the video uploading platform. ‘

Well, it is not the only song featuring Sapna Choudhary that has become the talk of the town. Her songs including Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheez Lajwab and Badli Badli Lage have also been a chartbuster and have crossed over 100 million views. Take a look:

