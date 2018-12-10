Sapna Chaudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary has again created a buzz on Instagram with her latest photos. The actor is looking alluring dressed in a casual yellow sweatshirt. The diva has 11.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Sapna Chaudhary photos: Haryanvi diva Sapna Chaudhary is best known for her bold expressions and hot moves. Her most popular Haryanvi song–Teri Aakhyo Ka Yo Kajal brought her into limelight majorly. The performer also appeared in the famous Salman Khan’s show– Bigg Boss 11 and was seen sharing good friendship bond with Hina Khan. She was also known for her outspoken personality in the show. The diva masters the talent of winning heart by her sultry dance moves and has a massive fan-following of 11.4 million on image-sharing platform–Instagram.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the picture, the hottie seems a little busy in her shoot. She is wearing a yellow sweatshirt, which is looking cool on her. Her mild makeup with dark colour lipstick simply adds more to her beauty. This is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her hot desi looks, the hottie is an expert and entertains her fans on daily basis with her latest updates. The diva has already made her Bollywood debut with–Friendship Side Effects. The teaser of the movie was launched a few days back and garnered upon numerous likes and comments from her fans on the video-uploading platform–YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More