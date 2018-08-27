Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary's latest dance video titled Ram Ki Su has taken the Internet by storm. The video song, which also features Somvir Kathurwal and Kapil Kathurwal, has been breaking the Internet as it has gone viral on social media.

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary’s latest dance video titled Ram Ki Su has taken the Internet by storm. The video song, which also features Somvir Kathurwal and Kapil Kathurwal, has been breaking the Internet as it has gone viral on social media. Ram Ki Su has already garnered more than 1 million likes on video-sharing platform YouTube and fans love her sexy latka-jhatkas and her sizzling dance moves. Sapna Chaudhary is one of the finest and the most popular Haryanvi singer and dancer. Her stage shows and the crowd there is proof that Sapna Chaudhary’s popularity is unbeatable.

She has a number of fan following across the country and especially in Haryana. Sapna always manages to set the silver screen on fire with her sexy and hot dance moves in her dance videos which take social media by storm. Her song videos such as Teri Aakya Ko Yo Kaajal, Mera Chand, Badli Badli Laage, Chori Bindaas, among others have set new records on the video-sharing app by getting more than 100 million likes in no time. Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular Haryanvi singing sensations.

She garnered more popularity after she participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan and now her latest song is driving her fans crazy. Sapna Chaudhary has a large number of fan following and a massive stardom which makes her one of the most popular singers and dancer.

The song Ram Ki Su has been crooned by Somvir Kathurwal and the lyrics have been given by Shiromani Kavi Pt. Mange Ram Ji and the music video has been directed by Somesh Jangra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More