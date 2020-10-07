Rose to fame with her hit songs like Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal and Chetak, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby boy with Veer Sahu. Sapna and Veer tied the knot in January 2020.

Congratulations are in order for Sapna Choudhary as the Haryanvi sensation has been blessed with a baby boy. Her long-time boyfriend and now husband Veer Sahu confirmed the news on his Instagram live. After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship status for almost 4 years, Sapna and Veer tied the knot in an intimate affair in January 2020. Sapna’s mother Neelam also confirmed the reports of Sapna welcoming a baby boy to a Hindi news portal.

Responding to trolls passing judgments at the couple for an early pregnancy, Veer has been reported saying in his LIVE session that interfering in anyone’s personal life is not right. They married on their own free will and people should mind their own business.

A famous Haryanvi singer and actor, Veer Sahu has appeared in songs like Devdas, Shiba Ki Rani, Landlord and Veham. Sapna Choudhary, on the other hand, rose to immense fame with her stage dance shows across Haryana followed by a successful stint in Bigg Boss 11. Some of her popular songs include Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal and Chetak.

Despite being an active social media user, Sapna Choudhary managed to keep her marriage and pregnancy under wraps. In a veiled response to the criticism coming her way, Sapna has shared a post on Instagram stating that she has always given it back to people with her work and is not at all interested in unnecessary gossip.