Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to hit the theatres with a Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. The Anarkali of Haryana known for her sizzling dance moves will be seen sharing the screen with Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav. The lady in her latest Instagram video looks hot as she shakes a leg with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Anju Jadhav.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following by debuting in a Bollywood film. The beautiful lady will make her debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abar, Dosti Ke Side Effects is bankrolled by Joel Daniel. The Anarkali of Haryana will be seen sharing the stage of fame with Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Anju Jadhav. Recently, Sapna Choudhary’s fan page with 33.2 thousand followers on Instagram shared a video of Sapna Choudhary shaking her leg for a song. In the clip, Sapna Choudhary looks hot in a frilled top with black pants as she dances with co-star and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Anju Jadhav.

Well, we all know that the superstar of Bhojpuri world never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her photos and videos. Known for her sexy dance moves, Saona Choudhary has been winning millions of hearts with her work and sweet nature. The former Bigg Boss contestant who has bagged a position in the top list of garnering around 280 million views for her popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. This is not it, the stunning diva shared her throwback Bigg Boss 11 video which is a must watch!

A few days back, the sensation made her Marathi debut with Mar Tu Shikka song. Choudhary looked stunning as a Marathi Mulgi in the video which within hours garnered a massive amount of views. Take a look at the phenomenal dance moves of dancer Sapna Choudhary from her latest dance song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More