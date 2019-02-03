Known to set the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has cleared her stance on joining politics. On being asked if she plans to join politics, Sapna Choudhary clarified that she is happy in the profession she is and the spotlight that comes with it. Extending her sympathies to politicians, Sapna added that the politicians put in a lot of hard work which never get recognised.

From being a stage dancer to a Bigg Boss contestant and now soon to be a Bollywood actor, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary’s journey has been no short of a success story. With her sensational dance moves and a strong personality, Sapna has acquired a massive fanbase over the years. Looking at the buzz around Sapna Choudhary on and off social media, several reports have stated that the Haryanvi sensation is ready to shift her career and make an entry into politics.

Reacting to the same, Sapna quashed the speculation on Saturday at a press conference held in Bhopal. In a conversation with the media, Sapna extended her sympathies to the politicians and stated that the hard work put in by them towards the welfare of the society never gets recognised. Clarifying that she is better off without joining politics, Sapna added that she is happy with the spotlight she is getting out of her current career.

Having rose to fame with her dance on popular songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Daud Ki Chhori, Bandook Chalegi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more, Sapna Choudhary is no less than a sensation on social media. Every time the diva releases her new song or shares her new photos on social media, she makes sure to make the fans go gaga over her.

After an impressive stint in Bigg Boss 11, Sapna is now gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 14, Dosti Ke Side Effects also stars actors like Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand, Anju Jadhav and many more.

