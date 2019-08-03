Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas have been breaking the Internet with their latest photos!

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary and Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas have been winning the Internet with their latest photos which they share don their official Instagram account and interestingly, they are both dressed in a yellow blazer. Now the interesting thing is to see who wore the yellow blazer better as both the social media sensations are looking way too hot and adorable in their own style.

While Sapna Choudhary is looking esthetic in a yellow blazer with yellow pants and a white tee, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking mesmerizing in a sexy black net dress with a yellow blazer. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri movies.

She is currently seen in Star Plus’s superhit show Nazar and she has a massive fan base on social media. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the controversial reality show in the 10th season and won millions of hearts during her stay in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for working in Bhojpuri movies such as Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 , Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, among many others.

Sapna Choudhary, on the other hand, is a Haryanvi sensation and a popular singer and dancer who hails from Haryana. Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos garner millions of likes, as well as views on video-streaming platform YouTube and her latest photo, has been breaking the Internet!

