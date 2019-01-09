Sapna Choudhary's superb performances set the fire on stage and now the diva is also setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos. Creating a buzz on the internet with her sizzling photoshoot, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to post a photo from the shoot and it is sure to amaze you.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most sizzling divas of the regional film industry. Known for her sexy latke Jhatke, she has become one of the most popular personalities. A singer, dancer, actor and what not? The lady has multiple talents and drives fans crazy for all of it. The Haryanvi rockstar has given numerous hits in regards to songs and dance performances.

Sapna Choudhary’s superb performances set the fire on stage and now the diva is also setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos. Creating a buzz on the internet with her sizzling photoshoot, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to post a photo from the shoot and it is sure to amaze you. With a unique feature in it, Sapna Choudhary can be seen posing like a pro for the camera and you can’t take your eyes off this stunner, take a look!!

Popularly known as Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary also debuted in Bollywood last year with her movie Dosti Ke Side effects. Sapna Choudhary was seen acting alongside Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Anju Jadhav in the movie.

