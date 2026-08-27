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Home > Entertainment News > Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym

Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, 35, was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Attackers reportedly fired nearly 20 rounds before fleeing, while police are examining CCTV footage and probing the motive.

Ankit Baliyan, Image Credits- Instagram
Ankit Baliyan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 00:26 IST

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Wednesday evening, triggering panic in the area and prompting a large-scale police investigation. The 35-year-old singer had reportedly gone to a gym in the city and was attacked soon after stepping outside. Police said three-to-four-armed assailants opened fire before fleeing the spot. Baliyan was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ankit Baliyan Murder: What Happened Outside The Gym?

According to local reports, Baliyan had reached a gym in the Shamli Kotwali area earlier in the evening. As he came out and moved towards his vehicle, the attackers allegedly opened indiscriminate fire.

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Witness accounts and local reporting suggest that around 20 rounds were fired during the attack, although initial reports have varied on the exact number. Police recovered evidence from the crime scene and are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the assailants. The sudden burst of gunfire created panic in the locality, with residents reportedly remaining indoors for some time after the shooting.

Who Was Ankit Baliyan?

Ankit Baliyan was a Haryanvi singer, actor and digital creator originally from Bantikheda village in Shamli district. He later spent considerable time working in Haryana, particularly around Rohtak and Sonipat, while building his career in the regional entertainment industry.

He gained widespread recognition through the song “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge…”, which accumulated millions of views online. Baliyan also maintained an active YouTube presence and had built a sizeable following through songs, videos and podcasts. He had also worked with prominent names from the Haryanvi music industry, including singer Masoom Sharma.

Was Ankit Baliyan Preparing To Enter Politics?

Apart from music, Baliyan had increasingly been visible in local political and social circles. According to current reports, he was preparing to contest district panchayat elections, giving police another possible line of inquiry as they work to establish the motive behind his murder. In 2023, he had also organised a roadshow in Shamli and appeared in podcasts with farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait.

However, investigators have not established any motive so far. Police are reportedly examining different possibilities, including local or political rivalry and disputes linked to the Haryana music industry. These remain investigative leads and should not be treated as confirmed reasons for the killing.

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Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym
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Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym

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Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym
Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym
Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym
Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead In UP’s Shamli; Attackers Fire Nearly 20 Rounds Outside Gym

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