Popular Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary's dance show in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh had to be stopped mid-way as the crowd created a lot of ruckus at the venue. The makers immediately made Sapna move out of the venue as the crowd broke the police barricading and vandalised the tin shedding at the venue.

According to reports, the property was also vandalized and Sapna Choudhary’s fans became violent at the venue of the programme. Her fans clashed and fought with security personnel and vandalised property at Brijendra Swaroop Park on Sunday. Many people also got injured due to the ongoing ruckus at the venue of Sapna Choudhary’s show. In order to control the crown, the police even resorted to lathi charge. People also started pelting stones and damaged the property as it was extremely dark. However, the makers somehow managed to get Sapna out of the venue.

Kanpur: Ruckus at dancer Sapna Choudhary's show held at Brijendra Swaroop Park, after some people who could not enter the venue clashed with security personnel & vandalized property. (11.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/qZErWHqjPs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2018

According to reports, as Sapna started her performance on a famous song, the crowd started screaming and shouting. She even had to appeal to the public to maintain calm but soon things went out of control. Only people with pass or ticket were allowed to enter the venue, but those standing outside started shouting and tried to enter the venue forcefully. They even broke the police barricading and vandalised the tin shedding at the venue. Sapna created a lot of headlines recently with her stint on controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11.