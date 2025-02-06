Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his private nature, seems to have found love once again. According to recent reports, the 59-year-old actor is in a serious relationship with a woman named Gauri from Bengaluru, who has no connection to the film industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aamir Introduces Gauri To His Family

The actor, who has previously kept his personal life under wraps, is said to have introduced Gauri to his family, indicating the seriousness of their relationship. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Aamir’s mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well.”

This revelation follows earlier reports from Filmfare suggesting that Aamir Khan has been dating someone new, with things becoming increasingly serious. Despite the rumors swirling around, the actor has not yet made any public statements regarding his relationship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aamir Khan’s personal life has seen significant changes over the years. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. After their divorce in 2002, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2021, though they continue to maintain a cordial relationship. They share a son, Azad, who was born via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, did not perform well at the box office. However, he is set to make his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, which will also feature Darsheel Safary, his co-star from Taare Zameen Par. Additionally, Aamir is actively promoting his son Junaid Khan’s debut film Loveyapa, which is set to release on February 7.

As the actor moves forward in his personal life, fans are eagerly awaiting updates about his new relationship and his upcoming projects.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time