Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

As Met Gala 2025 approaches, all eyes are on the guest list — and notably missing this year is supermodel Naomi Campbell. According to reports, Campbell’s absence is allegedly due to an ongoing rift with Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Naomi Campbell Allegedly Banned Following Public Fallout

A source revealed to The Sun that Naomi Campbell has been banned from attending the Met Gala this year following a fallout with Wintour at the 2024 Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards.

The tension reportedly began when Wintour was set to present Campbell with the Fashion Icon Award but made a sarcastic comment about the model’s punctuality, referring to her as someone who is “often late.”

Anna Wintour’s Comments Sparked On-Stage Tension

After the remark, Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr stepped in to present the award instead. During her acceptance speech, Campbell referred to Wintour as “the other lady,” and said she would have preferred Nasr to present the honor. This indirect jab allegedly didn’t sit well with Wintour.

An unnamed insider claims Naomi’s comments sealed her fate, stating, “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto. You don’t insult the host and expect an invitation next year.” The source emphasized that Wintour is known for her long memory and firm control, adding, “If Anna wants you out, you’re out — it’s that simple.”

Fashion World Reacts to Naomi’s Notable Absence

Campbell, who has been a regular presence on the Met Gala red carpet for years, will be noticeably absent this year — a move that’s already sparking conversations across the fashion industry. Many view it as Wintour’s way of reinforcing her authority over the prestigious event.

Interestingly, in her 2024 YouTube series Being Naomi, the supermodel reflected on that year’s Met Gala and said she might be getting “too old” for the event. She hinted that it could be her final appearance — a sentiment that, in light of recent events, now seems more telling.