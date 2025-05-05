Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

A source revealed that Naomi Campbell has been banned from attending the Met Gala this year following a fallout with Wintour at the 2024 Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards.

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour


As Met Gala 2025 approaches, all eyes are on the guest list — and notably missing this year is supermodel Naomi Campbell. According to reports, Campbell’s absence is allegedly due to an ongoing rift with Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Naomi Campbell Allegedly Banned Following Public Fallout

A source revealed to The Sun that Naomi Campbell has been banned from attending the Met Gala this year following a fallout with Wintour at the 2024 Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards.

The tension reportedly began when Wintour was set to present Campbell with the Fashion Icon Award but made a sarcastic comment about the model’s punctuality, referring to her as someone who is “often late.”

Anna Wintour’s Comments Sparked On-Stage Tension

After the remark, Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr stepped in to present the award instead. During her acceptance speech, Campbell referred to Wintour as “the other lady,” and said she would have preferred Nasr to present the honor. This indirect jab allegedly didn’t sit well with Wintour.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An unnamed insider claims Naomi’s comments sealed her fate, stating, “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto. You don’t insult the host and expect an invitation next year.” The source emphasized that Wintour is known for her long memory and firm control, adding, “If Anna wants you out, you’re out — it’s that simple.”

Fashion World Reacts to Naomi’s Notable Absence

Campbell, who has been a regular presence on the Met Gala red carpet for years, will be noticeably absent this year — a move that’s already sparking conversations across the fashion industry. Many view it as Wintour’s way of reinforcing her authority over the prestigious event.

Interestingly, in her 2024 YouTube series Being Naomi, the supermodel reflected on that year’s Met Gala and said she might be getting “too old” for the event. She hinted that it could be her final appearance — a sentiment that, in light of recent events, now seems more telling.

ALSO READ: Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide  

Filed under

anna wintour met gala 2025 Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell Anna Wintour

For the first time in ove

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock...
Round-up of what all happ

F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur
Naomi Campbell and Anna W

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?
Within minutes, the 63-fo

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers...
A second-year BTech stude

IIITDM Jabalpur BTech Student Detained For Allegedly Filming Roommate In Hostel Bathroom
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock Drills?

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock...

F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend In Global Sports

F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend...

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur

Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers Stranded During F1 Weekend

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers...

IIITDM Jabalpur BTech Student Detained For Allegedly Filming Roommate In Hostel Bathroom

IIITDM Jabalpur BTech Student Detained For Allegedly Filming Roommate In Hostel Bathroom

Entertainment

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The

Lisa Confirms Blackpink’s New Album Is ‘Coming Soon’ In Media Interview

Lisa Confirms Blackpink’s New Album Is ‘Coming Soon’ In Media Interview

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s Like On Instagram Post

1.8 Million Followers, 12 New Brand Deals: Avneet Kaur On A Roll After Virat Kohli’s

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over Bengaluru Concert Case

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media