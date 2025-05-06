Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Responding to the online buzz, Hania’s team issued a statement clarifying the situation. According to them, the new account wasn’t created for Indian fans. Instead, it was a replacement for a private account that had been removed by Instagram.

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fan base in India, has experienced a major dip in her Instagram engagement following the recent ban on Pakistani celebrity accounts by the Indian government after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Massive Decline in Engagement on Instagram

Prior to the restriction, Hania’s Instagram posts regularly attracted over 950,000 likes and thousands of comments. However, after her account became inaccessible to Indian users, her recent content is receiving only around 85,000 likes, indicating a 90% drop in reach.

Many attribute this sharp decline to the loss of her Indian audience.

Shortly after the ban, a new Instagram profile named ‘naaamtousunahogaa’ appeared and was accessible to Indian followers. Notably, Hania’s official account followed it, sparking rumors that she created this profile specifically for her Indian fanbase.

While some fans appreciated what they assumed was a thoughtful gesture, others criticized her, calling her “desperate” and questioning her motives.

Clarification from Hania Aamir’s Team

Responding to the online buzz, Hania’s team issued a statement clarifying the situation. According to them, the new account wasn’t created for Indian fans. Instead, it was a replacement for a private account that had been removed by Instagram.

“It was never meant to target Indian users. The account wasn’t even made private yet, which is why it appeared publicly,” her team said, adding that Hania is not seeking roles in India, and the backlash stems from a misunderstanding.

Despite the platform restrictions, Indian fans continue to engage with Hania using VPNs. One fan even commented, “I got VPN just for you,” to which Hania emotionally responded, “Ro doongi (I’ll cry).”