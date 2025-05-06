Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Responding to the online buzz, Hania’s team issued a statement clarifying the situation. According to them, the new account wasn’t created for Indian fans. Instead, it was a replacement for a private account that had been removed by Instagram.

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Hania Aamir


Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fan base in India, has experienced a major dip in her Instagram engagement following the recent ban on Pakistani celebrity accounts by the Indian government after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Massive Decline in Engagement on Instagram

Prior to the restriction, Hania’s Instagram posts regularly attracted over 950,000 likes and thousands of comments. However, after her account became inaccessible to Indian users, her recent content is receiving only around 85,000 likes, indicating a 90% drop in reach.

Many attribute this sharp decline to the loss of her Indian audience.

Shortly after the ban, a new Instagram profile named ‘naaamtousunahogaa’ appeared and was accessible to Indian followers. Notably, Hania’s official account followed it, sparking rumors that she created this profile specifically for her Indian fanbase.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While some fans appreciated what they assumed was a thoughtful gesture, others criticized her, calling her “desperate” and questioning her motives.

Clarification from Hania Aamir’s Team

Responding to the online buzz, Hania’s team issued a statement clarifying the situation. According to them, the new account wasn’t created for Indian fans. Instead, it was a replacement for a private account that had been removed by Instagram.

“It was never meant to target Indian users. The account wasn’t even made private yet, which is why it appeared publicly,” her team said, adding that Hania is not seeking roles in India, and the backlash stems from a misunderstanding.

Despite the platform restrictions, Indian fans continue to engage with Hania using VPNs. One fan even commented, “I got VPN just for you,” to which Hania emotionally responded, “Ro doongi (I’ll cry).”

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened    

Filed under

Hania Aamir Pahalgam Terror Attack pakistani celebrities

newsx

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction
India and UK sign landmar

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In...
Pakistani actress Bushra

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like...
Diljit Dosanjh made a roy

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s...
US stocks slipped for a s

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic...
Israel Defense Forces hav

Israel Issues Rare Evacuation Warning for Yemen’s Sana’a Airport Following Missile Strike
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In Strategic Partnership

India, UK Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, PM Modi Calls It A New Era In...

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like...

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s...

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic Concerns

Wall Street Slides for Second Day Ahead of Fed Meeting Amid Tariff Jitters and Economic...

Entertainment

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s

Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On Her Met Gala 2025 Outfit

Caught On Cam: Kim Kardashian Gives A Cold Stare, Snaps At Security For Stepping On

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as ‘2 Kaudi Ke Jokers’

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media