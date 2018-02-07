Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz who is currently gearing up for her latest movie 'Riad' which also stars Ajay Devgn in lead role recently opened up about marriage rumours with beau Andrew Kneebone. Earlier in December 2017, the actress had shared a post on Instagram referring Andrew as her hubby which sparked rumours.

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been enjoying a fare share of success in Bollywood recently. After garnering headlines for roles in Rustom and Baadshaho, she has become the talk of the town for her secret relationship with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The actress recently referred him as her husband in an Instagram post which sent her fans into frenzy and the posts was flooded with comments asking her if she is already married. She opened up about her personal life and reckoned that whatever is out there, the world can see and judge.

Ileana is among those few actresses who have always maintained a healthy gap between their professional and personal lives. The 30-year-old has always remained tight-lipped on her relationship status but has openly shown her love for beau Andrew on social media. Often appreciating his photography skills, Ileana keeps posting pictures from different shoots of her done by him. However, one of her post from 2017 Christmas eve which had a picture shot by Andrew left the fans wondering if the Bollywood diva has already tied the knot secretly and she has now chosen to not comment on it after being queried about her relationship.

“My favourite time of the year ♥️ #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family, Photo by hubby @andrewkneebonephotography ♥️” Ileana captioned the post, which in no time went viral and sparked various rumours.

Talking to the media at the trailer launch of latest flick “Raid” which also stars Ajay Devgn, she was quizzed about her personal life. On being asked “Are you married,” by her co-star Ajay Devgn, Ileana was clear in her response, “Apparently! I don’t know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally, also, I am doing well. Thank you. I don’t think there’s any comment to be made,” she said.

Adding that she doesn’t like to talk about her personal life a lot she said, “I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don’t like to talk about it too much. But it’s pretty much there for the world to see.”

On the work front Ileana will be seen next in Raj Kumar Gupta’s “Raid” featuring alongside Ajay Devgn, who she also acted with in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. Written by Ritesh Shah, who scripted “Pink”, Raid’s plot revolves around Ajay’s character. He plays an income tax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 16, 2018.